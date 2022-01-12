Raymond Eugene Jarvis, 75 of Carthage, passed on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Ray was born March 16, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to the late Jack Dean Jarvis and Gustava Bransford Jarvis. Ray worked as a carpenter his entire life, starting out in Maryland before moving here to Carthage, in 1979, where he continued his career in carpentry.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, of which they celebrated 49 years of marriage; sister, Jackie Cole, of West End; daughters, Jennifer Barnett, of Sanford, Jill Hartsell (Robert), of Aberdeen; Renee Grant (Chad), of Pinehurst; Deanna Vest (Jason), of Seven Lakes; as well as nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
