Ray Thomas, 73, of Aspel, Ala. passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wanda Stephens Thomas; two daughters who reside in North Carolina, Tonya Thomas and Jennifer (John) Andrews; two grandchildren, Carson Andrews and Chandler Andrews; seven brothers, Larry (Bertha), Mark, Luke (Debbie) , Rodney, Leroy (Shirley), Eldon and Gerard (Lori) Thomas; three sisters, Becky Thomas, Debbie (Victor) Bewley and Connie (Randy) Dosch; sisters-in-law, Glenda (Bobby) Carden, Margie Stephens and Evelyn Stephens; brothers-in-law, Mitchell (Charlotte) Stephens, Randall (Angie) Stephens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father, Michael; mother, Ida; stepmother, Dorothy; and brother, Isadore Thomas; father-in-law, Vernon; mother-in-law, Sibyl; and brothers-in-law, Vernon Jr. and Eugene Stephens.
Ray grew up on a farm in North Dakota, where his father grew wheat and sunflowers and had a dairy farm. He joined the Army at age 18. Ray retired from the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer (CW4) with 28 years of service.
He owned a tax business for many years serving elderly clients. He was a very hard working man who wanted things done correctly, and his motto was “read the book.”
He loved his fur babies, John Deere tractors, the beach (especially Hawaii), camping, riding his Harley motorcycle and playing pinochle cards.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at Scottsboro Funeral Home, with Bro. Shirley Byrum and Bro. Scott Cooley officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home, Scottsboro, Ala.
