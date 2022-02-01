Ray P. McDaniel, 86, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines.
He was born in 1936, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late Herbert and Bessie McDaniel. From 1955-1958, Ray served in the U.S. Army. He was later employed by Martin Marietta in Orlando, Fla., then by SunTrust Corporation, retiring as vice president of purchasing. Ray enjoyed playing golf, reading the Bible, attending church and doting on his beloved wife, Mary. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary.
He is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Jon) Caton, of Waxhaw; grandsons, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Caton, of Simpsonville, S.C., and Daniel Caton, of Waxhaw; brothers, James McDaniel, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Fred (Barbara) McDaniel, of Lakeland, Fla.
