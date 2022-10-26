Freeman was born in Troy, on Jan. 30, 1942. He was the son of the late Perfect and Catherine Freeman. Freeman attended Peabody Elementary and Peabody High School and obtained his associate degree in theology. He was also trained in culinary arts and became a chef. He was employed with New York State Corrections for over 25 years.
Freeman was a long-time member of A.M.E. Zion Church, 111 Washington Ave., in Newburgh, where he received the call for ministry. As an A.M.E. minister, he had a passion for nursing home and youth ministries.
He pastored at Kingston A.M.E. Zion Church, Catskills A.M.E. Zion Church and St. John A.M.E. Zion Church. In 2017, he relocated to Southern Pines, and joined Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church.
In addition to his parents, Freeman was preceded in death by wife, Betty Green; and sons, John Freeman and Randolph Freeman Jr.
He is survived by sister, Faye McCall (James), of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Lisa Freeman, of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, John Freeman (Antionette), of Manassas, Va., Dorothy Blount (James), of Mount Vernon, N.Y., and Janae Freeman and David Freeman, of Columbia, S.C.; three great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at Troy Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Troy. Burial will follow at Freeman Hill Cemetery in Troy.
Kearns and Sons Funeral Service is assisting the Freeman family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.