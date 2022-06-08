Ramsey Nash Link passed peacefully, in his sleep, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born March 8, 1992, in Concord, and had been living in working in Greenville, S.C.
Nash was a truck driver and loved doing it. He drove both over the road and locally.
Nash is remembered as a kind, loving and giving person. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad and brother. He also enjoyed playing golf. He was especially fond of his niece and nephews.
Nash was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Radford and Bernice Link, of Salisbury; and his maternal grandmother, Carole C. Oliver, of Landis.
Nash is survived by his parents, Don and Tina Link, of Concord; his maternal grandfather, Charles “Chuck” C. Oliver Sr., of Landis; his siblings, Coan (Garrett) Ritchie, of Concord, Logan (Jennifer) Link, of Barnwell, S.C., Stokes Link (Matt Greco) of Huntersville, and Mary Ellis Ortega, of Concord; nephews, Rhett and Heath Ritchie ofConcord; niece, Grayland Link, of Barnwell, S.C.; and nephew, Nash Greco, of Huntersville. He is also survived by his uncle, Charles “Chip” (Karen) Oliver Jr., of Mt. Pleasant; aunts, Anne (Frank) Strickland, of Atlanta, Ga., and Linda (Whitlow) Wyatt, of Kiawah, S.C.; and cousins, Cameron Oliver, of Raleigh, Kate (Walter) Driver, of Los Angeles, and Mary Radford (Odon) von Werssowetz, of Charlotte, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
A celebration of Nash’s life will be held in the near future.
