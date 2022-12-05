Ramona S. Hill

Ramona “Mona” Snow Hill, 83, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1939, in Fancy Gap, Va., to William Bedford and Rozella Lowe Snow,

Mona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She was known for her warmth, generosity and hospitality. She was always welcoming and wanted others to feel comfortable in her presence. She was quite the hostess, an excellent cook, who would offer you food immediately upon your arrival and numerous times again during your stay. She always wanted to feed everyone.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In
There are no services available.