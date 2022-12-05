Ramona S. Hill

Ramona “Mona” Snow Hill, 83, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1939, in Fancy Gap, Va., to William Bedford and Rozella Lowe Snow,
Mona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She was known for her warmth, generosity and hospitality. She was always welcoming and wanted others to feel comfortable in her presence. She was quite the hostess, an excellent cook, who would offer you food immediately upon your arrival and numerous times again during your stay. She always wanted to feed everyone.
Through the years Mona enjoyed playing tennis, golf, traveling abroad, living on the lake, visiting the beach, shopping and spending time at their log cabin in Fancy Gap, Va. Above everything else she truly treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Mona was a dedicated volunteer, who served the Southern Pines United Methodist Church, Family Promise of Moore County and FirstHealth of the Carolinas Moore Regional Hospital for many years.
She and her husband were successful business owners of Hill Realty for more than 25 years. During that time, she worked with several professional organizations within the Sandhills community and the state of North Carolina. Some of her leadership roles included the first female president of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, and she was appointed by Gov. James B. Hunt to the North Carolina Real Estate Commission and served 9 years. She was chairman August 1988 to July 1989 and was awarded the prestigious North Carolina Order of the Longleaf Pine in 1999. Some of her honors include being recognized as the local Realtor of the year on two different occasions.
Along with her parents, Mona was preceded in death by four brothers, James Snow, of Mt. Airy, William Snow, of Richmond, Va., Guy Snow, of Fancy Gap, Va., and Posey Ray Snow, of Fancy Gap, Va.; as well as three sisters, Mary Nell Childress, of Rockville, Va., Thelma Sumner, of Richmond, Va., and Ann Bullock, of Mount Airy.
Mona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Elton Hill; sister, Patsy (Johnny) Wall, of Mount Airy; son, Barry Lee (Cathy) Hill, of Aberdeen, whose children are Dakota Lee Hill, Kathryn Marie Hill and their mother, Pam Sheppard Hill, of Southern Pines; daughter, Mitzie Hill (Bryan) Veorse, of Charlotte, whose children are Jameson Rose Veorse and Braxton Lee Veorse. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mona will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Samaritan Colony, 136 Samaritan Dr., Rockingham, NC 28379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.