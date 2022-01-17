Ralph F. Harris Jr.

Ralph Franklin Harris Jr., (Frank), died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Franklin Harris Sr.; and his brother, Steven Keith Harris.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Harris, of Aberdeen; his sisters, Catherine Harris Sides (Glenn), of Aberdeen, and Karen Harris McSwain (Jimmy), of Foxfire; nephews, Matthew Sides (Jennifer), of Greenville, Keith McSwain (Megan), of Charleston, S.C.; niece Emily Sides, of Aberdeen; great-niece and special friend Evelyn Sides; great-nephews, Thomas McSwain and Gibson McSwain.
The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
