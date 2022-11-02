Ralph C. Hendren

“Ron” Ralph Connolly Hendren, 77, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of 46 years, Jeanne Hendren; his children, Holly Hendren and husband, Mark Baldivieso, Ian Hendren and wife, Tricia Hendren; along with grandson, Isaac Hendren; his cousin, Brenda Bowman and husband, Red Bowman; and his dog, Lani; and a host of other friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hendren.
Ron was born on Aug. 3, 1945, in Pinehurst, to Isaac and Emily Hendren. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he majored in journalism and political science. He was named North Carolina's outstanding young leader of 1963 and graduated as a Whitaker Scholar. He later went on to attend The George Washington University Law School.
Ron joined the North Carolina National Guard, where he served from 1968–69, moving on to the United States Army Reserve, where he served until 1974.
Ron's career was initially transitioning into the world of politics. He worked for politicians that included Sargent Shriver, Stephen M. Young and B. Everett Jordan. By 1972, Hendren left politics to begin his own Washington news column that was syndicated to more than 100 college and weekly newspapers. Ron became known for his journalism by the mid-1970s with his nationally syndicated newspaper column, “Ron Hendren in Washington.” About his writing, Editor & Publisher stated, "Ron Hendren sees Washington through eyes still shining with the fire of youth .... he gives political columning a new and refreshing twist."
He also began television commentary, working for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. The station expanded his role there to make him the first on-air critic of television in the nation. He subsequently joined KQED (TV), the public television station in San Francisco as a commentator, for which he won a regional Emmy in 1978. In 1979, Ron joined “The Today Show” as its resident television critic, making him the first on-air network television critic in the United States.
He was considered a pioneer for on-air television critics, providing both positive and negative reviews for his own network. In a 1979 interview, then-NBC President Fred Silverman stated of Ron's work, "We hired him on one basis - that if we're going to have a critic, we're going to allow him to be a critic. If he doesn't like our shows, then he has every right to say it. What's the sense of having a critic if you shackle him?"
Ron joined “Entertainment Tonight” as its original host in 1981. During his tenure he won two Golden Mike awards, as well as a 1982 L.A. Press Club award. After his time at Entertainment Tonight, Ron hosted the syndicated daily television show “All About Us.” Then he moved on to host and co-executive produce the award-winning national public television program “BreakThrough: Television’s Journal of Science and Medicine,” which won 13 national awards in its first and only season. For more about Ron’s journalism career you can visit en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron_Hendren.
Ron got his real estate license, in 1999, to help manage Jeanne and Holly’s flourishing real estate business. Ron was a member and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated 18 years of sobriety. He was dedicated to helping his many sponsees obtain the gift of long-term sobriety.
In his time off, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his new grandson, Isaac, working in his yard, cuddling with his dog, visiting Manteo, going to the gym and working on his newest project a book titled, “What Creek is This? And Where’s My Paddle?” a memoir by Ron Hendren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at The Triangle Alano Club, located at 1219 Buck Jones Road, in Cary. Light refreshments to follow. If you would like to speak at his memorial, contact Jeanne.
