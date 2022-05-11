Rachel M. Jones

Rachel Marie Gardner Jones, 38, of Baltimore, Md., passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Rachel was born Oct. 22, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Robert Bryan Gardner and Kathleen Marie Gardner. Rachel was a graduate of Sandhills Community College, with a degree in early childhood development.
Her life was full of life, love, selflessness, a desire to help others and a pursuit of happiness. She was unconditionally devoted to her daughter, Kaya, and full of love and empathy for all. Her kindness, smile, and laughter will be missed by all.
Rachel is survived by her parents, Robert and Kathy Gardner; her beloved partner, Will Harris; her daughter, Kaya Blue; her brother, Andrew (Dawn); and sister, Aleesha Nichols (Brett); and many friends and colleagues that loved and admired her.
Rachel will be laid to rest at Pine Rest Cemetery, in Robbins.
A funeral service will be held graveside on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. A celebration of Rachel’s life will be held immediately after with friends and family at a private residence.
