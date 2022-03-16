R. Murphy Comer, 71, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Aiken Regional Medical Centers, following a brief illness.
A native of Rockingham, Murphy was a son of the late Dudley and Emily Williams Comer. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Rockingham High School, class of 1968, and Pembroke State University in 1972, with a degree in history. While at Pembroke State, Murphy served as president of Lambda Phi Epsilon fraternity, which is now Pi Kappa Alpha, Eta Omega chapter.
He moved to Aiken in 1989 from Rock Hill. Murphy was a 30-year plus employee of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, retiring in 2004, and was named Employee of the Year during his tenure. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and beekeeping. He was a member of South Aiken Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 39 years, Mary Elizabeth Welch Comer. Survivors include his daughter, Megan C. Jarrell (Seth); son, Matt Comer (Allison); grandsons, Reagan Comer and Maverick Jarrell, all of Aiken; a brother, D. Marcus Comer (Joan), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; sister, Anne Morris (Fred), Pittsboro. He also loved his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his family, he loved his two grand-dogs, Hoot and Nya.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to South Aiken Presbyterian Church’s Secret Santa Mission, 1711 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803 or donate online www.southaiken.org/secret-santa.html.
