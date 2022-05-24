R. Arland Sandvik

Ray “Arland” Sandvik, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Joseph’s of the Pines, in Southern Pines. His wife and daughter were by his side.

Arland was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Raymond John Sandvik and Arlene (Leifur) Sandvik. He married MaryAnn Dunfee at the Warwood Presbyterian Church, Wheeling, W.Va., in June 1965.

He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Dunfee Sandvik; his daughter, Holly Sandvik Godfrey; son-in-law, Jeremy Godfrey; grandsons, Jackson and Colton Godfrey, of Asheville; and siblings, Gerald Sandvik (Toledo, OH), Cheryl Stuntz and her husband, Gary (Montgomery, AL), Sig Sandvik and his wife, DiAnne (Ocala, FL), Jodi Sandvik and her spouse, Vicki Yoho (Moundsville, WV); brother-in-law, Richard Dunfee and his spouse, Dale Swartos (Baltimore, MD); and many nieces and nephews.

Arland was a 1961 graduate of Warwood High School and a 1967 graduate of West Liberty University. He retired from Crawford and Company, after 38 years as a claims manager.

Arland was known for his generosity, kindness and quick wit. He had an amazing smile and loving spirit. He enjoyed golfing at the Pinehurst Country Club, with family and friends. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Arrangements for a celebration of life will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph of the Pines, 103 Gossman Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387 (https://www.trinityhealthseniorcommunities.org); or SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 (www.secufamilyhouse.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

