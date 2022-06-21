R. Allen Watson

Robert Allen ( Al ) Watson, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed on Friday, June 17, 2022, at The Cardinal, in Raleigh. Al was born to Robert Allen and Louise Taylor Watson in Greenwood, S.C., on Sept. 3, 1933.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Dorothy Hanson (James), Doris Watson Tyner and Jean Allen Watson. Al leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Doris Marchewka Watson.
He is survived by his three children, Allen Peter and wife, Liane (Wertis), of Monroe, Eric Robert, of Inlet Beach, Fla., and Jill Carroll, of Houston; and his four grandchildren, Jay, Megan and wife, Lyndsey (Takac) Watson, Emily and Lucy Watson-Cook; and his three great-grandchildren, Sean, Jack and Genevieve “Evey” Watson.
Al graduated from Pinehurst High School in 1951. Having lost his father early in life, Al, with the encouragement of his uncle, attended North Carolina State University, graduating in 1955 with a B.S. in nuclear engineering. He then received a M.S. in nuclear physics in 1960 from Union College, in Schenectady, N.Y., while working at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. In 1969, Al accepted a position with Carolina Power and Light (later Progress Energy) in Raleigh, and his home state of North Carolina. In 1993, after 24 years of service with the company, he retired from Progress Energy as vice president of Nuclear Operations.
During his early years in New York, Al met the love of his life on a fateful and cold night helping her with car trouble. This new friend would become his wife and soul mate, companion for life and his favorite golfing partner. Al was a devoted husband and is deeply cherished by his wife and family. Al had a talent for working with tools as well as designing and building things of his own creation. In addition to constructing his own sailboat, Al designed and built - with his own hands - the family vacation home on the Pamlico Sound near Bath.
Al and Doris shared an active retirement filled with travel, golfing, volunteering and time spent with family and numerous friends. He enjoyed his over 28-year retirement spending winters in Venice, Fla., and summers in Raleigh.
An avid golfer, Al enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends both at The North Ridge Country Club, in Raleigh, and The Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla. Al was an active member of the Catholic community of St. Francis of Assisi, in Raleigh. As a father to his three children, he was a constant North star, gentle with his guidance and praise. Al adored his grandchildren and entertained them with horsy rides and funny faces.
His final years were happily spent in Raleigh at The Cardinal at North Hills, where he found a welcoming community of friends. The family is grateful to all the staff and associates at The Cardinal, and especially the caregivers in the Memory Care Facility for their kindness, care, and acts of love and compassion provided to Al, Doris and all family members during his declining health.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at St. Francis of Assisi parish in Raleigh. The Rite of Committal and Interment will immediately follow the funeral Mass.
The family will host a reception celebrating Al’s life at The Cardinal at North Hills, at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave #101, Raleigh, NC 27612, in Al’s memory.
Services by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC, (919) 828-4311.
