Priscilla G. Warren

Priscilla (Perci) Girardi Warren passed away at her home, with her family at her side, on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
She was born in Forest Hills, N.Y., on Nov. 26, 1936. She graduated from Forest Hills High School, attended New York University and received a B.S. degree from the University of North Carolina. She attended graduate school at Drexel University and received an M.S. degree in information science from UNC.
Perci taught elementary education in Gloucester, N.J., Chapel Hill and Durham. She was a middle school librarian and taught high school French and social studies in Chapel Hill.
After retiring from teaching, Perci returned to her first love, breeding horses and dogs at her farm in Hillsborough, where she also trained horses.
In the 70s and 80s, she competed at Hunter and Jumper Shows and Eventing. Several of the horses she trained were quite successful with one winning an International Grand Prix and another named “Horse of the Year” in Maryland, after winning two Advanced Level events. Perci rode with the Triangle Hounds and was a founding board member of the Red Mountain Foxhounds, where she served as Honorary Secretary. Perci and her husband, Don, moved to Southern Pines, in 1992 and brought their horses and dogs to their new farm “Sandaway South.” She spent many happy days riding with the Moore County Hounds.
In 1996, Perci purchased Cabin Branch Tack Shop in downtown Southern Pines and managed it with her husband until 2010, when her daughter-in-law Trish took the reins.
Perci is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don; two sons, Don Jr. (Amy), Michael (Trish); six grandchildren; six horses and three cats.
A private service was held on Aug. 1.
Perci requests that any donations in her honor be made to the Walthour Moss Foundation.
