Phyllis Whitney Phillips passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, surrounded by the love of her daughters and Woodcrest Village caregivers in New London, NH.
She was born Phyllis Joanne Whitney April 12, 1932, in Brattleboro, Vt., to Clayton and Alice Gould Whitney. Phyllis graduated from Brattleboro High School, in 1950, and received her R.N from Deaconess School of Nursing in Boston, in 1953. She was employed there until relocating to California, in 1956, to work at Stanford University Hospital.
Phyllis married the love of her life, Paul E. Phillips of Concord, N.H. on August 24, 1957, in Reno, Nevada.
She enjoyed the camaraderie and lifelong friendships with many other Navy wives. Paul and Phyllis were stationed in Pensacola FL, Jacksonville Fla., Washington, D.C, and Lemoore, Ca. She and her four daughters moved from Lemoore to New London, in 1972, after the sudden death of Paul.
Phyllis worked as a nurse at New London Hospital, Seminole Point Hospital in Sunapee, N.H., the V.N.A., and Woodcrest Village. She was a volunteer for the Council on Aging and the New London Barn Playhouse. She was a past member and volunteer at The New London Baptist Church.
Phyllis was best known for her positive attitude and wisdom, her sense of adventure, quick wit and quips we called “Phyllis-isms,” but greatest of all, her love of family and deep connection to others. She loved traveling the backroads of New England and never let a "road closed" sign deter her from an adventure. Phyllis enjoyed many camping trips with her nursing classmates. This love of exploration and nature was shared with her grandchildren. Trips to Boston's theaters and museums with her daughters, downhill and cross country skiing, and puttering in her beautiful perennial gardens were also some of her passions.
Woodcrest Village became Phyllis' home in 2013. The staff and residents were an integral part of her family, providing eight years of love, care, and friendship. Despite her struggle with Parkinson's disease, Phyllis enjoyed the outings, arts and crafts classes, knitting circle and sports. She was often the champion of competitive events. Her caring and kindness towards others was who she was. Phyllis would visit residents who were sick or on hospice care. She was a volunteer grandparent/mentor for several students and enjoyed intergenerational programs. Phyllis never missed an opportunity to learn something new and to give of herself to those around her.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, U.S. Naval Commander Paul E. Phillips, in 1972; her daughter, Amy W. Phillips, in 2003; and her sister, Constance Geis, in 1989.
She leaves an everlasting imprint on her three surviving daughters and their husbands, Laura and Brian Stevens, of Pinehurst, Carrie Phillips and Steven Lilburn, of Princeton, Mass., and Sarah Phillips and Mark Fletcher, of Fairfax Vt.; grandchildren, Nicholas Stevens and his wife Danielle, of South Carolina, Joseph Stevens, Jack, Eli, and Grace Lilburn, all of Massachusetts, and great granddaughter, Isabella Grace Stevens. She is also survived by her brother, Winston Whitney, several brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful and dedicated staff and residents of Woodcrest Village. Gifts in her memory may be made to Woodcrest Village, 356 Main St., New London, N.H. 03257, specifying it be used for a memorial garden.
Arrangements are being made by Chadwick Funeral Home of New London. Burial will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, N.H. A graveside service will be held on a warm spring day, per Phyllis' request.
