Phyllis W. Hill, former resident of Pinehurst Trace, in Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, with her son, Michael and wife, Lisa, by her side. She has been a resident for three years at The Branches assisted living in Marlborough, Mass., where she was lovingly cared for until her passing at age 95.
Phyllis was born in Providence, R.I., and grew up in Westfield, N.J. Upon finishing high school, she attended Tufts University, in Boston, receiving a degree in English literature. She was active in drama and music, soon becoming a soprano soloist. She met her husband, William (Bill) Hill, at college. Soon after marriage he was assigned a position with his company in Brazil, where they spent 13 years and had three children before moving to Mexico. Until retirement they lived in Lynnfield, Mass. They retired to Pinehurst in 1987.
She took her many musical talents everywhere they moved, participating in church choirs and choruses. Aside from being a soloist she played piano, guitar and in her Pinehurst years, the flute, where she was a member of the Moore County Concert Band. She also enjoyed playing golf, bridge and her book club. She supported many organizations, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and the Given Memorial Library. Phyllis was an intelligent, happy, compassionate woman and a devoted wife and mother. She was always willing to help out others in need as well as receive help graciously.
Phyllis is survived by daughter, Pamela Humes and husband, Jerry; sons, David Hill and wife, Kasie, and Michael Hill and wife, Lisa. She also leaves five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Phyllis will be buried at the family cemetery next to her beloved husband in West Boylston, Mass. She will be forever missed. May she rest in peace.
A private burial will be held by the family at a later date.
