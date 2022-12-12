Phyllis Hergenhahn, 80, of Seven Lakes, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1942, in Fort Jackson, S.C., to Norman Rothblatt and Ann Hoppenwasser.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to so many.
She was known for her loving personality, adventurous and generous spirit, engaging and lengthy stories, her many artistic endeavors and delicious home cooking. The greatest accomplishment of her life was her second marriage to Gerhard, a German IBMer on assignment to White Plains, N.Y. He loved her and her five children deeply. This marriage led her to Germany for 8 years with her two youngest children.
Throughout her life, Phyllis engaged with many community activities, and was always ready to join Gerhard on his many adventures. She also made time to learn new things, like line dancing and Shanghai rummy.
She dropped everything for her children and there was nothing she couldn’t or wouldn’t do for them. Anything she did, she did with gusto and 110 percent effort. Phyllis was also talented across many art forms, from jewelry design, painting, and making many works of stained glass.
She grew up in Queens, N.Y., and graduated with a (BSN) nursing degree in 1979 from Pace University in New York. She was a very caring and accomplished ICU and CCU nurse for three decades. She traveled the world to many countries and lived for many years in England, New York, Germany, and in her final years, North Carolina.
Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Lori Fischler, most recently of Seven Lakes, originally from Queens, N.Y.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gerhard Hergenhahn; sons, Jonathan and Craig Macauley; daughters, Juliette Furlong, Aimee and Laura Macauley; stepchildren, Uwe and Achim Hergenhahn; her beloved grandchildren, Madeline Crosson, Fynn Hergenhahn, Xander Furlong, Lukas and Rio Thoel, Hoku and Kira DeMello; and her three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Eden and Summer.
