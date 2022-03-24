Phillips Hewett, 72, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Phil was born in Henderson, to Florence and Leslie Hewett Sr. He graduated from John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, in 1967, and in 1968 was sworn into active duty in the US Army. In his own words, “3 years later I rotated out of active duty with an honorable discharge and a good conduct medal as a 'buck' Sergeant. I went through reception at Ft. Six, N.J. and processed out at the very same place. It was a curious time!”
Following his military service, he went on to study art history and ceramics at East Carolina University. It was there in 1971, that he met his wife, Judi, while they waited in line to register for fall classes. Before their first meeting was over he had asked her for a date, and she had said yes. So began their partnership of over 50 years. They married in 1973, and had two children - Anna in 1982, and Mariel in 1988.
Phil’s love and great aptitude for ceramics led him to pursue a career as a professional potter in the years following his graduation from college. For decades, he displayed his pots and demonstrated his craft at countless trade shows and festivals across the state of North Carolina. In the early 90s, he embarked on a new career path as a substance abuse counselor that tapped his immense capacity for compassionate care.
After retiring in 2016, Phil reveled in the opportunity to devote his time to the things that made him happiest: making beautiful things, taking road trips and spending time with his loved ones.
Those who knew Phil knew that his mind was always curious and his hands were always working. When something sparked his interest, he would immerse himself in the pursuit of learning how to build it from scratch, and though the fruits of his labor earned him a great deal of admiration, it was always the process of making - rather than the result - that he enjoyed most. He could do anything he wanted to do.
Phil is survived by his brother, Leslie Hewett Jr.; sister, Celia Hewett-Hook; wife, Judi Hewett; daughters, Mariel and Anna Hewett; grandson, Baird Phillips Coleman; son-in-law, Ransome Coleman; and countless other relatives and friends who loved him dearly, and were loved by him in return.
Throughout his life, his awesome talent for making beautiful things and meaningful connections made a deep and lasting impression on those around him. He relished in exploring the deepest currents of the human experience, and found so much beauty in all of it. People went to him in their darkest hour and he met them there with an open heart. He wasn’t afraid of people’s pain, and his ability to sit with people in their pain and offer guidance has probably saved more lives than we’ll ever be able to count. He had a metaphor he liked to use that described the way he saw the world.
“We’re all here sitting here on the shore near a deep body of water, and everyone feels differently about that water. Some people, they’re content to sit on the shore and look out at it, and have no desire to go in. Some like to dip their toes in, or wade up to their knees. Some like to go under to get their hair wet from time to time. And some people, they want to dive in and go as deep as they can. They want to see everything they can, and know as much as they can about what’s under the surface . . .”
Phil was one of those deep divers, who loved the water (figuratively and literally) and preferred to stay in as long as he could before returning to the shore. He told a great story about growing up in New England, swimming in the ice cold ocean as a kid. His mom would check the kids occasionally, and if their shoulders had turned blue, they were too cold and had to come out. When Phil got called out, he would say, “but Mom, they’re not THAT blue!!” He wanted to stay out there forever. There’s no small amount of comfort in the thought of him out in that water now, getting to have that wish granted.
Enjoy the swim, Phil. We love you.
