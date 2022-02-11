Phillip G. Phillips

Phillip “Phil” G. Phillips, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Phil was born in Ravenswood, W.Va. He graduated from Akron University with a B.S. degree in business administration and marketing, completed a master’s program, and then went on to earn a Ph.D. Phil worked in the chemical business with an emphasis in powder coatings his entire career and, later on, began his own consulting business.

During his career, he was inducted into the Powder Coating Hall of Fame by his peers. He was on the management committees and board of directors for several corporations, co-founder of the Association of Finishing Processors for the Society of Manufacturers Engineers Powder Coating division, and the National Paint and Coatings Association. He loved his work.

Phil was a huge Ohio State fan (GO BUCKS) and when not working, he loved sports along with traveling to Europe with friends, spending time with his family and his dogs. Before moving to North Carolina, Phil and Pat lived in Birmingham, Mich., where he began his consulting business.

Phil was above all a Christian man and a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia “Pat,” of 41 years; his three children, Mark and his husband, Grant, of New York, John and his wife, Lorraine, of Pinehurst, and Matthew, of Florida. Phil is also survived by his brother, Paul, of Wisconsin, and his wife, Carole; brother-in-law, Michael Chiello and his wife, Julie, of Florida; eight nieces; two nephews; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Visiting hours will be on Monday, Feb. 14, at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Pinehurst, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. Masks are required indoors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

