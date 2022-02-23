Philip H. Trace

Philip H. Trace, U.S. Air Force TSgt. (Ret.), 60, of Seven Lakes, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Philip was born Aug. 12, 1961, in West Haven, Conn., to the late Howard Arthur Trace and Marjorie Simmons Trace. He graduated from West Haven High School. Philip proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired after 20 years of service. He then spent 13 years as a government contractor, in Afghanistan and Iraq, working in logistics. Philip received his bachelor’s degree in business.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, LaVerne Pettyjohn Trace; two children, Paul Trace, of Newport News, Va., and Crystal Marie Hayes and her husband, Drew, of Hampton, Va.; a stepson, Gregory Adams, of Robbins. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ava Lilliana, Mila Lianne, Chayce Michael, Jackson Howard and Levi McAuley.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4-6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Seven Lakes. A graveside funeral service with full military honors will he held Friday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at Pinelawn Memorial Park, in Southern Pines.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.

