Philip D. Sweet

Philip Dow Sweet, of Pinehurst, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the age of 78.
Philip was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 21, 1944, to the late Lorenzo and Gertrude Sasse Sweet. Philip grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Washington High School. After high school, Philip joined the Marine Corps, and served during the Vietnam War.
After the military, he moved to the East Coast where he met his wife, June Hanna, in 1966. Philip and June were married on May 25, 1968. Together they bought their first home in Danbury, Conn., and had two children.
Philip was an avid New York Rangers fan and enjoyed attending and watching games. He also loved playing golf with his family and friends.
Around the holidays, Philip volunteered with the Marine Corp Toys for Tots Foundation. He was also in the Marauder Car Club.
Philip is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Sweet) Oldham and her husband, Chris, of Brookfield, Conn.; his son, Michael Sweet and his wife, Erin (Shields) Sweet, of New Milford, Conn.; his sister, Jeanne Simunek of Sioux Falls, S.D.; three grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Ariana, Trevor and Brandon; great-grandson, Riley.
To celebrate Philip’s life, a memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Following the service friends will be welcomed to return to his home for a reception.
The Sweet Family gives sincere thanks to all who stood by them in Philip’s last years.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
