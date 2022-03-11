Peggy J. Gibson

Peggy Joyce Gibson, 82, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Shaw (Carlton); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Margaret Jones and Carl Black; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
No public viewing will be held. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 14, at 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines St., Southern Pines, here she was a member.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
