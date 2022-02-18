Pauline "Polly" Lawson Whitlow, 92, started life in an old farmhouse, once a hotel, at the foot of Pilot Mountain. She often recounted that there were just nine people in her graduating class and though she traveled the world, she never really left her home, returning there repeatedly with difficulty in her 80s to reconnect with them and the land itself.

She made friends easily, was quiet in groups and chatty on the phone. She called herself Pollyanna and was proud of her optimism and trust. Faith mattered to her and throughout her life she was a contributing member of Episcopal and Methodist churches, sewing pew and kneeling cushions in the 1960s for the newly-formed St. Andrews in Jacksonville, Fla. She was a member of Pinnacle Methodist in the new millennium. After retiring, she enjoyed stretching her mind with Bible study.

Work for Polly was an important focus before that was normal for women. She shined brightest during her years in human resources at a large Jacksonville department store. Always tall and thin, they recruited her for modeling, where she flaunted her love of fashion.

She demonstrated fearlessness over and over: owning a boat and going down a giant water slide when she couldn't swim, learning to drive and starting a new career after 50, building a house addition with no experience as a young mother, driving on the left-hand side of the road in England in her 60s and buying a house at 82. She fell, literally and figuratively, all her life-- breaking bones and sometimes her pride-- but pulled herself up time and again.

She had two dashing husbands, both pilots, who helped her explore her inner and outer worlds. The first, Pat Law, took her on mental and spiritual treks, the second, Floyd Whitlow, escorted her to China, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. She took gentle care of both of them, and her friend Harry, during their long illnesses. She doted on six cats over the decades, two of which returned the favor during some lonely years.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan and son-in-law, David; a bonus-daughter, Beth; her cousin-like-a-sister, Ruby; a best friend of 73 years, Lillian; and many other admiring friends.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days