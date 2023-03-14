Paula Ann Augliera Urbinati passed peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, with her two loving daughters by her side.
Paula was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in the Westville neighborhood of New Haven, Conn., and attended St. Anthony’s Grammar School and Hillhouse High School. She worked as a laboratory technician and medical assistant for David H. Clement, M.D.
While living in New Haven, she attended a class reunion and reconnected with a classmate, John Urbinati. They married in 1959 and she spent the next 60 years with the love of her life. Together they traveled extensively, including ski trips to Switzerland, Italy and Austria. She then devoted her time as a stay at home mother to their two daughters, Kristin and Elisa.
Paula’s interests included reading books voraciously, doing crossword puzzles, watching Yankee baseball, knitting and sewing, attending concerts at Woolsey Hall and cooking Italian dishes including stuffed artichokes, eggplant parmigiana and pasta fagioli. She was active with the New Haven Junior Women’s Club and St. Lawrence Parish in West Haven.
In 1995, Paula and John relocated to Pinehurst. They developed a strong community of friends with whom they traveled, visited museums, attended lectures, played bridge and entertained. Between time with friends, she volunteered as a member of the knitting ministry and Women of the Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst. In addition to her love of family and friends, she will most be remembered as a sweet, kind and generous soul.
Paula was predeceased by her husband, John; and sister, Joy Haggett.
She is survived by daughters, Elisa (Edwin “Juan”), of Pinehurst, and Kristin (David); and only grandchild, Alexander, of Chapel Hill; and sister-in-law, Marie Acampora, of Orange, Conn.
A service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
