Paul M. Kelly

Paul Martin Kelly, 82, of Sanford, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Mr. Kelly was born in Lee County, son of the late Rex Livingston Kelly and Ernestine Matthews Kelly. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Kelly Mann.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 5:24 pm
Paul was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. After graduating from Sanford Central High School, he went to Boston Conservatory and Berklee School of Music, where he earned his music degree. After graduation he went on to East Carolina University, where he earned his master’s in education.
While at ECU he received his draft notice and reported to Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., where he spent the next four years writing and arranging music for the Airmen of Note. On numerous occasions he was requested to play Taps for services at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1979, Paul earned his general contractors license. For the next 40 years he would build custom homes, spec homes, additions and apartments. During this time he also served as band director at Sanford Central High School and continued to write music. Mr. Kelly was a part of a group named “The Executives,” who played at CCNC and Pinehurst Country Club on Saturday nights for more than 30 years, where they made countless friends. Locally, he led the Community Festival Singers Chorus.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Emily S. Kelly; son, John Martin Kelly, of Raleigh; daughter, Laura Ann Kelly DiNuzzo (Andrew), of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Caroline Peyton DiNuzzo and Jack Ryan DiNuzzo; sister, Rexine Kelly Lloyd, of Sanford; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
The Kelly family would like to give a special thanks to the care provided by Liberty Hospice.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 203 Hawkins Ave., Sanford, NC 27330.
Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
