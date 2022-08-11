Paul H. Davis Jr.

Paul Hedley Davis Jr., 90, of West End, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Paul was born on March 29, 1932, in Danville, Va., to the late Paul Hedley Davis Sr. and Annie Murray Davis. Paul was a disabled American veteran and served in the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division, during the Korean Conflict. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where he met the love of his life, Sarah. Paul was very involved in his community and many civic organizations. He was a past Master Mason of Elberta Lodge Post # 0654 in West End. He also was a Shriner, a selected member of the Knights of the York Cross of Honor for his military service, The Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and a 70-year member of the American Legion.
Paul worked for many years as a business owner that specialized in private security, and he was a member of the NC Polygraph Association and the NC Association of Private Investigators.
He was a long-time member of West End Presbyterian Church, where he served as a past deacon. Many will remember Paul as a co-founder of the Aberdeen Sardine Festival, which grew to be a major event in October of each year in the Sandhills.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sarah Poole Davis; two sons, Robert Bruce Davis (Katina), of Rockingham, and Michael Davis, of West End; a brother-in-law, Sam Poole (Dootie), of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Bruce Nicholas Davis and Jacob Paul Davis, of Rockingham; a step-grandson, Larry Snead, of South Sioux City, Neb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jesse Davis.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 3-5 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m., at West End Presbyterian Church. Burial with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow the service at West End Cemetery in West End.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Colony, 136 Samaritan Dr., Rockingham, NC 28379.
