Paul A. O’Donnell

Captain Paul Andrew O’Donnell, beloved former resident of Moore County, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Paul enjoyed a long and happy career as a SCUBA dive instructor and charter boat captain in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. He served Moore County as a member of the Aberdeen Rescue Squad, (Unit 4) and the Malcom Blue Junior Historians, and as a member of the Pinecrest High School marching band.
He served his country for four years in the United States Air Force.
He served his faith community as an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, and by composing and playing contemporary Christian music. Most importantly, he served his family and fellow man with kind humility and easy-going goodness by leaving this world a better place for having been here.
A local memorial service honoring his memory will take place at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. All are welcome, please come as you are.
His island family will celebrate his life in April around the anniversary of his birth (April 26, 1966) when his ashes are released in Leinster Bay, St. John USVI. His father, Phil O’Donnell; sister, Amy Newton; and brother, David O’Donnell, are planning to join in celebrating his life there.
Memorial donations in his name can be made to the Moore County Animal Shelter, or to any worthy cause.
