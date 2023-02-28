Pattye L. Clark

Pattye Lou Rogers Clark, 85, of Miston, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home in Whispering Pines, where she had resided for over 40 years.
She was born in Tipton County, Tenn., to the late Jessie Girvie (Pat) Rogers and the late Tyria Clementine (Bobbie) McDivitt Rogers. As the daughter of a sharecropper, she learned to be a very hard worker, picking cotton at an early age and helping out wherever else she could. She was strong-willed and accomplished whatever she set her mind to.
Pattye was a proud and giving woman who unselfishly helped and cared for family, friends and others who were less fortunate. As a true country girl, she loved gardening and always had beautiful flower gardens and abundant vegetable and fruit gardens, the bounty of which she generously shared.
Pattye earned a cosmotology degree while in Chicago, where she worked and later became manager of Belk Berry’s beauty salon in Wilmington. Pattye also loved to play bridge. She competed in many bridge tournaments, sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL), and was ranked nationally as a Gold Life Master.
She was predeceased by her parents, Pat and Bobbie Rogers; brother, Hershel Rogers; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Rogers.
She is survived by husband, Leonard Clark; daughter, Sharon (James) Flosdorf; grandchildren, Christina and Nicholas Flosdorf; brother, Harry Rogers, and his four children, Eddie, Jessie, Tommy and Patrick Rogers, and their families; as well as members of the Clark, Rogers and McDivitt families.
There will be a graveside service for Pattye at Fairview Cemetary, 820 Shelby Drive, Dyersburg, Tenn., where her parents rest, and as Pattye had requested. After the service, friends and relatives are invited to share memories and condolences at the celebration of life luncheon at 6875 Lenox-Nauvoo Road, Dyersburg, in the atrium behind the house.
If desired, donations may be made in Pattye’s name to the American Heart Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.
