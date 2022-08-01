Patty J. Campbell

Patty Jo (Boyer) Campbell, 58, of West End, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 9, 1963, at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, in Cumberland County, to the late Wayne L. Boyer and Lois J. (Dangerfield) Boyer Shepherd.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 3:54 pm
Patty was a graduate of Union Pines High school, and graduated from Sandhills Community College with honors. In September 2004, she married the love of her life, Tony Wayne Campbell.
Patty had worked as a contractor for the United States Postal Service, as a mail carrier.
She is survived by a daughter, Holly L. Harris and her children, Dominic and Ava, of Troy; and a son, Clay K. Dominie; her sister, Nancy (Rodney) Batten; nephews, Dakota and Nicholas; and a niece, Becky, all of West End; her aunt, Marilyn (Boyer) and Jerry Goward of Midland, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; grandparents, Russell and Geraldine Boyer; and a nephew, Rickey Wayne Poindexter.
Join the family for a celebration of life on Tuesday, Aug. 9., at 6 p.m., at Bethesda Cemetery, 1006 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a charity of your choice or the family, in c/o of Holly L. Harris.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
