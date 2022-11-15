Patrick J. McDonald

Patrick (Pat) John McDonald passed at home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on March 10, 1939, the son of Francis William McDonald and Elizabeth Fanning McDonald.
His first wife, Catherine Sharon Keating McDonald, passed on Jan. 5, 1996. He is survived by his second wife of 17 years, Donnalee Gladhill McDonald; sons, Michael F. McDonald, (wife) Lisa, of Greenwood, Ind.; Kevin P. McDonald, of Martinez, Calif.; John B. McDonald, (wife) Dawn, of Indianapolis, IN; and stepson, Jeffery D. Barnes, of Hamilton, N.J.; his grandchildren, Sarah Lehenbauer (David), Kathie Bennett (Isaiah), Patrick McDonald, Colin McDonald, Sharon McDonald, Aubrey McDonald; and stepgrandchildren, Joshua Barnes and Zachary Barnes, of Hamilton, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Noah and Emily Lehenbauer; Elizabeth and Evie Bennett; and step-great-grandchild, Noah Barnes. He is also survived by his brother, Francis (Larry) McDonald, of Fair View, Ohio; and special caregiver, Elizabeth Sammons. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth McDonald Tatarsky.
He was devoted to his family and was known as Papa Pat.
Pat graduated from Marquette University High School in Milwaukee. He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and a PhD in chemical engineering, and was elected to Tau Beta Phi, the engineering honor society.
In 1965 he worked for American Cyanamid in Bound Brook, N.J., as a research engineer. He advanced through technical positions in research and development at Bound Brook and Stamford, Conn. He became a project manager bringing new products into the marketplace. He managed the introduction of many commercially important products and was awarded Cyanamid’s Scientific Achievement and Lifetime Achievement awards. In 1994 Cyanamid spun-off their chemical business to Cytec Industries. He retired from Cytec in 2002, after 38 years, and continued as a consultant for another five years.
He was active in several professional, community and volunteer organizations. He was an emeritus member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), where he served as N.J. director and a member of the National Management Division, where he was elected a director. He was an emeritus member of Signa Xi, the scientific research honor society.
For many years Pat was on the South Plainfield, N.J., library board of trustees serving as president and chairman of the building committee. He was active in Cub and Boy Scouts and the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Father club board. He was a volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, working in medical records.
He loved to read historical novels, play sudoku, travel, and spending time with family and friends, and playing with his dog, Shiloh.
Pat donated his body to Duke University School of Medicine in the hope it will help advance medical knowledge and thereby, improve the lives of those who come after him.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines, on Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Moore County Humane Society.
