Patricia S. Bradley

Patricia Spencer Bradley, 62, of Eagle Springs, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Bishop Napolean Bradley; her children, Tonya, Nadawn, Peggy (Telly), Julie and Maurice Spencer; sisters, Tina Purcell, Patty Spencer and Angie Baldwin; nine grandchildren; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at Holy Way Church, 844 Eagle Springs Road, Eagle Springs.
A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, 1-2 p.m.. at the church. Face mask and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment will follow at Eagle Springs Community Cemetery, Eagle Springs.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
