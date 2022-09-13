Patricia R. Williams

Patricia Rogers Williams, of the Carol Woods Retirement community, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Pat was known for her wonderful smile and joyful demeanor.
Mrs. Williams was formerly from Southern Pines, and Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Carey Elvington Rogers and Ruby Harrington Fogle. of Myrtle Beach. She was the wife of the late coach John Wiley Williams, of Southern Pines.
Mrs. Williams is survived by three sons, Dr. John W. Williams Jr. (Peggy), of Chapel Hill, Michael Carey Williams (Lisa), of Asheville, and Mark Spencer Williams (Olga), of Wilmington; grandchildren, Melissa, Spencer, Stephanie, Katherine, Margaret, Anna, Natalie and Steve; and great-grandchildren, William and Vann.
Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Pineland School for Girls and St. Andrews Presbyterian College. She taught elementary school in Moore County for 28 years. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa national honorary society. She was a charter member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, in Southern Pines, where she served on church council for 3 terms, chaired the education committee, taught Sunday School, and was president of the Women of the Church. Later she was an active member of Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church and volunteered teaching English as a second language.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. A celebration of life reception will be scheduled later at Carol Woods in Chapel Hill.
Memorials may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines 28387.
