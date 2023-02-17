Patricia M. Greene

Patricia Meyer Greene went home to God in the early evening of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, after battling acute leukemia.
Patricia Anne Meyer was born in Auburn, N.Y., on June 10, 1928, to the late Elizabeth Anne Heaton Meyer and John Herman Meyer of Auburn, N.Y. She graduated from Auburn East High School in 1945. She worked for the NY Telephone and Telegraph Company for 20 years.
She married the late Francis Xavier Greene on May 7, 1949. In 1965, the family moved to Syosset, Long Island, N.Y. The family relocated to Raleigh, in 1967, as Francis continued his 40-year career with Karastan Rug Mills (Fieldcrest Mills).
The family relocated to Pinehurst, in 1977. Her new location accelerated her enthusiasm for golf. She played with the NC Seniors Golf Association (CGA) and was a proud member of the Silver Foils Organization at Pinehurst Country Club. After Frank retired, she and Frank traveled extensively playing golf throughout the Southeast United States. Patricia was a full time mother and homemaker from 1965 until her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Frances Anne Greene (1950); and her husband, Francis Xavier Greene (2015).
She is survived by her children, Moira Greene Grogan (David), of Durham, Nancy Elizabeth Greene, of Pinehurst, and Michael Francis Greene (Dawn), of Holly Ridge. Surviving grandchildren include Kristina Robinson, Kerri Grogan Kosciesza (Jay), Sean Grogan, Taylor Greene Pennisi (Ben), Jordan Greene, Erica Leitner Varnedoe (Lee) and Michael Leitner. Surviving great-grandchildren include Zoe and CJ Robinson, Aster Kosciesza, Carter Pennisi and Brandt Varnedoe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Pine Crest Inn after the inurnment.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinehurst.
