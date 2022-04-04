Patricia K. Key

Patricia Kay Key, 80, of Durham, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Jim Key; as well as her son, Jimmy Key (Ruth); daughter, Patti Key (Pam); grandchildren, Jay Key (Julianne) and Rachel Oliver (Brandon); and great-grandson, David Oliver, all of Durham; and sister, Mary Kay Baldauf; and nieces, Mary Pat Baldauf and Beth Baldauf, of Columbia, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Kay and Alice Salmon Kay.
Pat was born in Portsmouth, Va. She attended Cradock Elementary and Cradock High School, graduating in 1960. Patsy was voted Most Popular by her senior class. She loved attending Cradock reunions and stayed in touch with her classmates throughout her life. She retired from Durham Public Schools, in 1995, as the executive administrative assistant for the Department of Media Services.
Pat loved watching sports and was a huge fan of the ACC, especially the Big Four. She was happy no matter which Big Four team won, because at least one of her children or grandchildren was happy. She and Jim rarely missed a game or wrestling match played or coached by Jimmy, Patti, Jay or Rachel.
Pat and Jim loved to travel. They visited all 50 states and 13 nations in North America, Europe and Asia.
She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to play games and was the family champion of Rummikub and poker.
Pat leaves a legacy of love, compassion and selflessness that she and Jim passed down to her children and grandchildren. She was the embodiment of servant leadership, taking on many roles at Duke’s Chapel UMC, Hillsborough UMC and the Emerald Pond Chapel, including lay reader, greeter, UMYF leader and Sunday School teacher.
She loved to read to her grandchildren’s classes and continued reading to school children for many years.
Throughout her life, Pat was an exemplary model of enduring faith in the Lord and unconditional love not just for her family and friends, but for all people.
A memorial service in celebration of Pat’s life will be held Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m., at Hillsborough United Methodist Church. The United Methodist Women will host the visitation in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Hillsborough UMC kindly suggests and appreciates the wearing of masks during the service.
The family is assisted by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
The family is grateful to the Hillsborough United Methodist Women for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Pat’s favorite non-profit organizations, the Durham Public Schools Foundation.
