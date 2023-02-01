Patricia A. Smith

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Smith, of Pinehurst, announce her passing on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Pat lived her 82 years with great strength, determination and courage. She was a warrior until the very end, after losing a 2-year battle with a degenerative neuro-muscular disease. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
Pat and her husband Richard (Dick) Smith had lived in Pinehurst, for 19 years. She was an active member in many community and social clubs and groups. She was an award-winning quilter and rug hooker, painter, master gardener and she enjoyed playing golf, bridge and wine tasting.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Richard; her children, Carolyn Bowman (Chris), David Smith (Kimberly) and Mindi Smith; her grandchildren, Jackson Smith, Noah Bowman and Marley Zino; her sister, Carolyn Dring; and brother, Phillip Nieman; her brother-in-law, Jack Smith (Barbara); as well as her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Knollwood Hall, 150 Ridge Road, in Southern Pines, on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Sky’s the Limit Fund (skysthelimitfund.org), Saving Grace Animals for Adoption (savinggracenc.org), Artist League of the Sandhills (artistleague.org) or Arts Council of Moore County (mooreart.org).
