Patricia A. Shenkle

Patricia Ann (Wright) Shenkle was 71 when she peacefully died, at her home, in Pinehurst, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Patricia moved to Pinehurst from Mill Valley, Calif., in 1997, with her husband, Robert (Bob) (U.S. Coast Guard ret.). She and Bob enjoyed spending time playing tennis and golf, with Patricia focusing more on tennis. Patricia chose to go back to work doing bookkeeping for various small businesses in the area before starting her own business.
Patricia was the founder and operator of Sandhills Accounting Service that catered to small businesses for the past 26 years, providing full time employment to several people. She particularly helped start-ups by providing low rates and hands on assistance.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert, of Pinehurst; sister, Sue and husband, Don Williams, of Jacksonville, Texas, and their children; sister, Kathy and her husband, Kent Scott, of Medway, Mass., and their children; sister, Cindy Wright, of Weaverville; and sister, Sandy and her husband, Jay Perez, of Fairfax Station, Va., and their daughter.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.
A memorial service is not planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, NC.
