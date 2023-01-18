Pamela L. Bowen

Pamela Lynne Bowen, 73, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Pam was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Craig and Patricia (Hall) Bowen. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Blake (Rick) Bowen; her precious son, Leonard Taormina; and her benefactor and friend, Lyle Hartka. Surviving Pam are loving cousins in Colorado and Michigan, and friends in California and Pinehurst.
Pam came of age in the 1960’s, and when her family relocated to California, her gypsy spirit was awakened and she fully embraced the counter-culture of the era. She was both a patron and a creator of artistic expression. Whether on a theatrical stage, singing into a mic with guitar in hand or at her studio space surrounded by art supplies, Pam was in her element. She also held a deep affection for all things feline, particularly her fur babies: Ping and Blackie.
After years of self-discovery, Pam was ultimately inspired to become a substance abuse counselor, practicing in Carmel and Salinas. She impacted countless lives, and her sober lifestyle became an inspiration to many.
Pam lived happily in California until her multiple sclerosis — the same disease that took her brother — became advanced and necessitated her move to Pinehurst, to live with her parents. When her parents’ health concerns prompted their move to Colorado to live near family, Pam became a resident of The Greens at Pinehurst. Despite her many challenges, Pam remained positive and joyful.
Pam Bowen lives on in the hearts and memories of her family and friends.
A private ceremony will return Pam to her beloved California, where she will rest with her mother and father. Donations in Pam’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.