Oresti Arsi

One of Moore County’s finest, Orest Arsi, of Meat and Greek food truck, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Albania, Oresti grew up with influences from both Greek and Albania. Oresti loved his community, was always smiling, and always ready for a good time. He made everyone feel like family and always had room at his table for more friends. He will be greatly missed.

He is predeceased by his brother, Marvin; and father, Thomas Arsi.

Oresti is survived by his loving wife, Brittany Arsi; and their four children, Dea, Ardi, Ajla and Era. He also leaves behind his mother, Najarta; and brother, Dorian Harry (Casey).

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. For those unable to attend, a live stream of his service will be recorded on the Boles Funeral Homes and Crematory Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFund Me page for his kids, Fundraiser for Brittany Arsi by Jennifer Collins : Our Meat and Greek Family has lost Oresti (gofundme.com)

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days