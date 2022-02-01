Oresti Arsi

One of Moore County’s finest, Orest Arsi, of Meat and Greek food truck, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Born in Albania, Oresti grew up with influences from both Greek and Albania. Oresti loved his community, was always smiling, and always ready for a good time. He made everyone feel like family and always had room at his table for more friends. He will be greatly missed.
He is predeceased by his brother, Marvin; and father, Thomas Arsi.
Oresti is survived by his loving wife, Brittany Arsi; and their four children, Dea, Ardi, Ajla and Era. He also leaves behind his mother, Najarta; and brother, Dorian Harry (Casey).
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. For those unable to attend, a live stream of his service will be recorded on the Boles Funeral Homes and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to a GoFund Me page for his kids, Fundraiser for Brittany Arsi by Jennifer Collins : Our Meat and Greek Family has lost Oresti (gofundme.com)
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.