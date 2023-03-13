Oren L. Englehart

Oren Lester Englehart, 81, of Seven Lakes, passed on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Englehart was born March 17, 1941, in Marion, Ind., to the late William and Sarah (Wine) Englehart.
Oren Lester Englehart, 81, of Seven Lakes, passed on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Englehart was born March 17, 1941, in Marion, Ind., to the late William and Sarah (Wine) Englehart.
Known as Les, he was an aerographer’s mate first class (meteorologist) in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. He was in Kodiak, Alaska, Operation Deep Freeze in the Antarctic, and Vietnam on board the U.S.S. Hancock, where he briefed pilots on weather conditions before leaving on mission. He retired with the U.S. Fleet Weather Central, Guam, MI.
Upon retiring, he began in weather broadcasting in Guam on television and radio. He was also the radio station manager in the New York City area for the largest station in a Christian network.
Les loved his Lord, his family, golfing, traveling and the outdoors. He loved mission trips and serving at Christ Community Church, in Pinehurst, in various capacities.
Mr. Englehart is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Jo. (Groszmann) Englehart; three sons, Michael Englehart, of Washington, Anthony Englehart, of Oregon, and Bryan Englehart, of Pennsylvania; a daughter, Stacy Racine, of California; a stepson, Matthew Marmet and wife, Jen, of Georgia; a stepdaughter, Sara Burt, of Georgia; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Christ Community Church, in Pinehurst, with Pastor Rich Culp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Oren Englehart to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.