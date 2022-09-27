Olujide A. Lawal

Olujide (Jide) Akorede Afeez Lawal "Jnr" was born in Passaic General Hospital in Passaic, N.J., on Jan. 4, 1992, to Drs. Olujide and Ganiat Lawal. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
Jide was vibrant and full of life, and gregarious, with a smile and personality that lit up the room. He was the life of the party. His family joked that Jide literally knew someone in every zip code.
He attended Canandaigua Primary School in Canandaigua, N.Y., and Victor Primary School in Victor, N.Y. The family then relocated to North Carolina in 2000.
He attended The O'Neal School, West Pine Middle School and Pinecrest High School. He was a running back for the West Pine football team, a track star and shooting guard for O'Neal School. He hated to lose so much that he doubled up in pain every time the basketball team lost. So he was in pain quite often.
He graduated from O'Neal School in 2010. He went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Emory University in 2014. While at Emory, he joined the Pi Delta Delta chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in spring of 2012. He also participated in canvassing for Obama for America in 2012, where he registered people to vote in Charlotte. He was the president of the Emory Chapter of the National PanHellenic Council from 2013-14.
He worked in several sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical device sales, marketing and with an executive HR recruiting firm before enrolling at the University of South Carolina Law School, Columbia, S.C., in 2021. He has always been passionate about justice as early as the 3rd grade. This drove his ambition to become a lawyer. He recently completed a summer internship at Johnson, Toal & Battiste, PA Law Firm in Columbia, S.C., where he had an exceptional professional experience and was looking forward to joining the firm on graduation.
He enjoyed working out and was passionate about sports especially basketball. His favorite NBA player was Lebron James. His favorite football team was the Carolina Panthers.
He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed coming home to his mom's delicious Nigerian cooking. His favorite Nigerian food was jollof rice and stew. His favorite sayings were, "My name Bennett and I ain't in it,” and "It's a no from me dawg.” His favorite yoruba saying was “E se gaan ni,” which means thank you very much.
He was loved dearly and would forever be missed. He is survived by his dear parents; his younger brother, Tomi; his girlfriend of 4 years, Jessica; several beloved nephews, nieces, cousins,
aunts, uncles, godparents, godbrothers and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.