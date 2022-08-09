Ollie E. Seawell Jr.

Ollie Elmer Seawell Jr., 86, of High Falls, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in his garden.
Uncle Ray to his nieces and nephews, Elmer Ray to his friends, Papa to his many grandchildren and “Coach” to many of his students, Elmer grew up on Deep River in High Falls. He graduated from High Falls High School, in the top ten of his class of seven.
Virginia Brewer started at High Falls in the sixth grade. Elmer said that he fell in love with Virginia at first sight. They were high school sweethearts, married and had five kids, 12 grandkids, and six great-grandkids. This summer Elmer and Virginia celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
During high school, Elmer led the baseball and basketball teams to many victories over other teams from Moore and the surrounding counties. He would regale friends and family with play-by-play of games. After graduating from Elon College, he taught biology and math and coached baseball and basketball at Westmoore High School for 10 years. He took several teams to the state finals.
When North Moore high school was consolidated, he continued to teach biology and math and began teaching drivers education. During this time he obtained a master’s from North Carolina A&T university. Elmer taught at North Moore for 20 years.
For many years, Elmer Ray played softball with the High Falls Oil company team, baseball with the Deep River League and softball with the High Falls Church League with his sons, many friends and former students. The teams traveled to tournaments, almost aways placing and winning many.
Papa was expert at poling a flat bottom boat. He loved to fish Deep River and hunt the surrounding area. Daddy was a master gardener, planting a half-acre every summer full of tomatoes, sweet corn, Caviness beans, moon and stars watermelons, and flowers. He loved to share his knowledge of the outdoors, traveling and gardening with others.
After retiring, Elmer would plan a long camping trip each year. He and Virginia pulled a camper to every state in the continental U.S., and took two long trips through Canada and into Alaska.
Ollie Elmer Seawell Jr. was a lifelong member of High Falls United Methodist Church, where he served in many different capacities.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Seawell Henley; and his parents, Ollie Elmer Seawell Sr. and Mittie Greene Seawell.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Brewer Seawell, of the home; Tina I. Seawell, of High Falls; sons, Mark Elmer Seawell and wife, Lisa, of High Falls; Andrew Ray Seawell and wife, Ping, of Trinity; Matthew Kane Seawell and wife, Heather, of High Falls; son-in-law, Timothy Brooks Henley; sisters, Oleen Seawell Ritter and husband, W.F., of Southern Pines, Catherine Seawell Barber and husband, Ken, of Cary, Doris Seawell Cockman, of High Falls; grandchildren, Jonathan Henley, Stephen Henley, Melissa Seawell Owens, Morgan Seawell Kolba, Madison Seawell Baker, Ollie Elmer Seawell III, Tiffany Seawell Lee, Tabatha Seawell, Rebekah Seawell, Ding Yu, River Seawell and Isla Seawell; great-grandchildren, Jackson Owens, Grayson Owens, Coleson Owens, Branson Owens, Everette Baker and Thomas Lee.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m, Thursday, Aug. 11, at High Falls United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom Hallberg officiating.Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A reception will be held after the service in the church fellowship all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, High Falls, NC 27259.
