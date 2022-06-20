O’Neill T. Bennett

O’Neill Taylor Bennett, 92, of Jackson Springs, formerly of Lumberton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after being cared for at home with FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise Bennett, of the home, Tena Jordan (Patrick), of Southern Pines; son, Robbie Bennett (Trina), of Greensboro; sister, Dixie Reynolds, of Aberdeen; brother, Mitchell Bennett, of Garner; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his bride of 72 years, Mamie Whitley Bennett; son, Stacy Bennett; granddaughter, Rebekah Bennett Hardy, both of Charlotte; his parents, Cola Poole Bennett and John Selby Bennett, of Jackson Springs; and brother, Carrol Bennett, of Jackson Springs.
O’Neill was employed for 30 years as manager of the cotton growers warehouse, in Lumberton. In the early 80’s, he designed a cotton press that allowed larger ginned bales to be compressed before shipping to textile mills. This allowed more bales to be stored and shipped in less space. Before his retirement, more than 200,000 bales had been compressed.
After retiring, they relocated back to Jackson Springs, building a new home where he grew up. He was a lifelong hunter, beginning as a young man to provide food for his family. Following his uncle, Ether Bennett, he enjoyed many years of coon hunting and later began deer hunting.
In Lumberton, he was a longtime member of Chestnut Street Methodist Church, he served as city councilman, was president of the Coon Hunters Association, and active in Lumberton Armory sports coaching Little League baseball, umpiring softball. He was invited to umpire national and regional tournaments, as well as some college baseball games.
He was an active member of the Jackson Spring Community Club, and a member of Marcus United Methodist Church. He was always an outdoorsman, a carpenter, a mentor, and a friend ready to help others. Family and friends meant the world to him. A special friend recently remembered, “he loved everyone!”
A memorial service celebrating O’Neill will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9, at Marcus United Methodist Church, Windblow Road, Jackson Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MUMC, 141 Research Farm Road, Candor, NC 27229; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road., Pinehurst, NC. 28374.
