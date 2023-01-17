Norman H. Blue Jr.

Norman Hunsucker Blue Jr, 71, of Wallace, S.C., passed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his home.
Norman "H" was a master plumber and owned Norman Blue and Sons Plumbing, in Lakeview, for many years. He was a great fisherman, an avid golfer, an excellent cook and an amazing father. If he loved you, you knew it! He could whip up a mean breakfast of HO cake and milk gravy along with all the fixins'!
Norman was born on March 24, 1951, to Norman and Sarah Blue. At the age of 16, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Vietnam. He was in the 1st of 3rd Amtrak division.
He leaves behind his wife, Darlene Cottingham Blue, of Wallace, S.C.; his children, Melinda Randall (Michigan), Allen Blue (Lara), of Aberdeen, Chris Blue, of Vass; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Norman Blue Sr.; mom, Sarah Hearn Blue Maness; brothers, Malcolm “Button” Blue and Carlton Blue; sisters, Joy Blue and Linda Blue Rollins; and a grandson, Matthew Randall.
Norman loved his little sidekick, Maggie, and we give special thanks to a family friend, Lori Brigman, who helped take such good care of Norman during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whites Creek Freewill Baptist Church, S.C. 177, in Wallace, S.C..
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m., at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Kiser Funeral Home has been entrusted to serve the Blue family in their time of grief.
