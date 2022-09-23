Nora E. Moran

Nora Eileen Moran, 88, of Whispering Pines, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Nora was born in New York City, N.Y., on Oct. 1, 1933, to Andrew Ambrose McCusker and Margaret McCarthy McCusker. Nora was a first-generation American and proud New Yorker. Nora graduated from Sacred Heart of Mary Academy in Inwood, N.Y., often reminiscing about the “111 steps” to enter the school from the street.
Nora met her husband Richard Moran in 1951, as she was the only secretary in the pool able to decipher his handwriting. Their courtship was largely conducted with love letters written to each other as Richard served a two-year stint in the Army overseas. Upon his discharge from military service, they were married on May 8, 1954 – Richard’s 25th birthday – at The Church of the Good Shepherd, in Inwood, N.Y.. They celebrated their 68th anniversary this past May.
Nora was a devoted wife and mother. She often mourned the loss of her children late in pregnancy – Catherine Agnes, Mary Rita, Rita Marie, Philip Gerard and Richard Gerard – but drew her strength from her Catholic faith, believing that she had “five angels in Heaven” watching over her little family here on earth.
Nora and Richard spent some of their happiest years raising their family in Staten Island, N.Y. Upon the death of her mother, Nora and Richard cared for her namesake aunt, Norah McCarthy, who lived with the family for 10 years. Nora and Richard spent every holiday with extended family and made lifelong friendships with many couples there, which they cherished and maintained through the years. With her children in school, Nora supported her family by returning to work, eventually being promoted to supervisor at East River Savings Bank. With her extra income, Nora and Richard bought a small beach house in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.. It was her dream and reminded her of summers as a child at Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
In 1994 Nora and Richard relocated to Whispering Pines, to enjoy their retirement years. Nora loved the community and developed many new friendships. Nora participated in all she could, most notably St Anthony’s Guild and volunteering at the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care. She enjoyed dinners out with her husband and playing “fun bridge with the girls.”
Nora is survived by her daughter, Annlouise Moran; granddaughters, Michelle Moran and Meaghan (Moran) Whitmer; grandson, Conor Cole Moran; and brother, Christopher McCusker.
Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Moran; son, Gerard Moran; brothers, Andrew and Eugene McCusker; and sister, Marion McCusker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., with Father Kane officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Life Pregnancy Center, 402 Monroe St., Carthage, NC 28327.
