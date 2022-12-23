Nelson W. Parker

Nelson Wyatt Parker, 71 of West End, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1951, in Wadesboro, to the late Joseph and Margaret Parker. Nelson worked for over 30 years as a conductor with CSX Railroad. He was an avid military historian and collector for over 60 years.
He was a very kind, gentle man and quite the jokester who never met a stranger and became friends with everyone he met. He was such an inspiration to a lot of people and set the best example of an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mamie Parker; and two brothers, Joseph W. “Joe” Parker and Harold Parker (Shirley).
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lolita Parker; one son, Shane Wyatt Parker and his wife, Jessica; grandson, Gavin Andrew Parker; two sisters, Martha Austin and her husband, Ray, of Albermarle, and Freida Donohue, of Raleigh; aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Joyce Parker, of Matthews; also survived by many other family, friends and his beloved dog, Carley.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
