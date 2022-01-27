Neil M. MacDonald

Neil MacAulay MacDonald entered into eternal rest after passing in his sleep Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Oswego, N.Y., to Neil and Lillian MacDonald. As a youth growing up in Oswego, Neil participated in band, Boys Glee Club and Combined Chorus. Singing would prove to be a lifelong passion. However, he was proudest of his accomplishments and experiences as a Boy Scout. Neil earned the rank of Eagle Scout, attained Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow and received the God and Country award. He also served as Master Counselor in DeMolay.
Neil attended Oswego State Teachers College and graduated in 1955, with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and minor in industrial arts. Neil later went on to get his master’s degree in administration at Oswego.
He started teaching in Pound Ridge Elementary School in Pound Ridge, N.Y. He was drafted in 1956, and spent two years with the 3rd Infantry in Fort Benning, Ga. Even as a serviceman, Neil spent time singing in the Special Services Men’s Chorus.
He returned to teaching in Pound Ridge in September 1958. It was there he met his wife of 62 years, Marlyn Ann Lupton. Neil then became the principal for Leptondale Elementary School in Wallkill, N.Y., where he served for 24 years.
In 1995, Neil and Marlyn retired to Seven Lakes West in West End. As a member of the Seven Lakes community, Neil was active in the Golf Capital Chorus and also sang tenor in several quartets. In 2016, Neil and Marlyn made their final move to Scotia Village in Laurinburg.
Throughout his life, he served as an elder and was a member of session at his churches, Union Presbyterian Church in Newburgh, N.Y., and West End Presbyterian Church in West End.
Neil is survived by his spouse, Marlyn; his children, Heather DiSesa (Craig), Laurie LeBlanc (Kevin) and Robert MacDonald (Veronica); six grandchildren, Meghan, Ian and Colin DiSesa, Andrew and Matthew LeBlanc, and Alec MacDonald.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marlyn MacDonald Scholarship Fund at Union Presbyterian Church, Newburgh, N.Y., at www.newburghpresby.org/ or to Presbyterian Homes Inc. https://www.scotiavillage.org/Ways-to-Give/.
A memorial service is being planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Laurinburg. A private interment will follow in the West End Presbyterian Church columbarium.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
