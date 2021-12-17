Natalie Tempe Brown

Natalie Tempe Brown died at home, in Vass, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, after six years of an incredibly courageous battle against cancer. Her family and friends are grateful for the additional years together after her initial diagnosis, and admire her strength through so many treatments.

Born Natalie Tempe Slominski on Dec. 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, N.C., while her father served in the Korean War, Tempe lived in many states and countries like most children of career military officers. She began her high school years in Carlisle, Pa., but received her graduation diploma from the Tehran American School in Iran, in 1976.

Tempe completed her undergraduate college degree at Penn State University in 1980, received her master’s Degree in pharmacology from UNC Chapel Hill in 1991, and completed her Ph.D. studies in pharmacology, in 2011, from Shenandoah University. Tempe worked in both the retail and hospital sides of pharmacy in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Tempe’s love of all animals, especially dogs, cats, donkeys and horses, found her surrounded by a variety of rescues and breeds her whole adult life. Thrown into the horse world when her sister was injured in a riding accident in 1972, Tempe took over the care of the family horse and became a life long equestrian. She competed as an adult amateur in 3- Day Eventing with her “Thorough-dales” and OTTBs, and loved trail riding (especially in the Moss Foundation with all the jumps available) and at Moses Cone in Blowing Rock. Tempe truly appreciated the friends who took to the trails with her!

Natalie Tempe was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Martin John Slominski and Maggie Adele Slominski, of Southern Pines.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Brown; brothers, Col. Martin W. Slominski, Gregory E. Slominski and Brig. General Mark V. Slominski (Nikki Slominski); and her sister Dee Charbonnet (Rip Charbonnet). Tempe loved family reunions with her nieces and nephews, Nadia and Elena Slominski, Ian, Eric and Maggie Charbonnet, Wyatt, Logan and Derek Slominski and Joel and Zac Slominski.

No Services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days