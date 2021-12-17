Natalie Tempe Brown died at home, in Vass, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, after six years of an incredibly courageous battle against cancer. Her family and friends are grateful for the additional years together after her initial diagnosis, and admire her strength through so many treatments.
Born Natalie Tempe Slominski on Dec. 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, N.C., while her father served in the Korean War, Tempe lived in many states and countries like most children of career military officers. She began her high school years in Carlisle, Pa., but received her graduation diploma from the Tehran American School in Iran, in 1976.
Tempe completed her undergraduate college degree at Penn State University in 1980, received her master’s Degree in pharmacology from UNC Chapel Hill in 1991, and completed her Ph.D. studies in pharmacology, in 2011, from Shenandoah University. Tempe worked in both the retail and hospital sides of pharmacy in both Virginia and North Carolina.
Tempe’s love of all animals, especially dogs, cats, donkeys and horses, found her surrounded by a variety of rescues and breeds her whole adult life. Thrown into the horse world when her sister was injured in a riding accident in 1972, Tempe took over the care of the family horse and became a life long equestrian. She competed as an adult amateur in 3- Day Eventing with her “Thorough-dales” and OTTBs, and loved trail riding (especially in the Moss Foundation with all the jumps available) and at Moses Cone in Blowing Rock. Tempe truly appreciated the friends who took to the trails with her!
Natalie Tempe was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Martin John Slominski and Maggie Adele Slominski, of Southern Pines.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Brown; brothers, Col. Martin W. Slominski, Gregory E. Slominski and Brig. General Mark V. Slominski (Nikki Slominski); and her sister Dee Charbonnet (Rip Charbonnet). Tempe loved family reunions with her nieces and nephews, Nadia and Elena Slominski, Ian, Eric and Maggie Charbonnet, Wyatt, Logan and Derek Slominski and Joel and Zac Slominski.
No Services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
