Nancy M. Mustin

Nancy Marsh Mustin, 94, of The Coventry, St. Joseph of the Pines, in Southern Pines, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Nancy was born Nov. 15, 1928, to the late Paul R. Marsh and Helen B. Marsh of Washington, D.C. and Catlett, Va. After elementary education, she attended Alice Deal Junior High School and was a member of its horse show team. In the 1940s the family moved permanently to Catlett, after which Mrs. Mustin attended the Calvert School in Warrenton, Va. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1946. She was then accepted at Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, Va., as a physics major. In the midst of her senior year, a fall from a horse at a show in Blacksburg resulted in badly broken bones which ended her college days.
From age 10, Mrs. Mustin was an accomplished horse woman, winning numerous prizes in horse shows in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the Casanova Hunt Club in Fauquier County, Va. After college, her first job was as a cartographer with the Army Map Service in Montgomery County, Md., and Ft. Worth, Texas. During her time in the Washington area, she had an unusual part time job singing with her guitar, during the pianist's break, in the cocktail lounge of The Old Angler's Inn, also in Montgomery County, Md.
In the mid 1950s, she exercised racehorses at Belmont Park and Camden, S.C., for the New York-based stable of Thomas M. Waller. She suffered a very serious injury in a spill with a horse (which had been shipped to Monmouth Park, N.J., for a special stakes race, The United Nations Handicap) which ended her career at the race track. After numerous surgeries to prevent the amputation of her right leg, she returned to working with horses by managing the horse farm of James P. McCormick in Middleburg, Va. Losing her nerve while schooling a timber horse over fences, she resigned, returned to Washington and did not ride again. She was then employed by GEICO.
On July 19, 1958, she was married to the late Henry Ashmead Mustin, a Washington, D.C. journalist and radio newscaster. During World War II, Mr. Mustin, joined the Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific. Early in their marriage she and Mr. Mustin made their home in Alexandria, Va., later moving to Bethesda, Md., where they lived for 17 years prior to his retirement. In 1962, they built a beach house in Sussex Shores, Bethany Beach, Del.
After working many years in the automobile underwriting department of GEICO, Mrs. Mustin was promoted and given a title of efficiency expert which included an executive rating (the first for a female) along with a coveted space in its' executive tower! She later applied for, and was selected, to train new employees who would staff GEICO's first regional office. This took place on Long Island, N.Y., and the new office was created to serve policyholders in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and the Northeastern part of the country. She did the same thing in Macon, Ga., to start a regional office which would serve the Southeastern part of the country.
At retirement in 1975, they took up residence on South Ocean Lane in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when their primary interests were boating, tennis and fishing for him; backgammon and the beach for her. They divided their time between Fort Lauderdale and Bethany Beach, Del. In 1985 their interests turned to golf, so they moved to and joined the Bent Pine Golf Club in Vero Beach, Fla. They also belonged to the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, Del. In Bethany Beach, they were members of the Bethany Club Tennis where later Mrs. Mustin was offered and accepted the job as manager. She first added a social membership for bridge players. The tennis membership primarily consisted of residents from the Baltimore- Washington area. Her two employees, Sandy Brown and Terry Swindell, were college kids from Baltimore and whose parents were members of the club. After Mrs. Mustin contacted the Har-Tru Company which makes the clay for these types of tennis courts, the three learned how to keep their eight clay courts in perfect condition. This helped her to increase the memberships fourfold!
Mrs. Mustin was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Poyser (H. Edward Poyser), of Pinehurst; and a brother, Paul R. Marsh, Jr. of Eureka, Mont. She is survived by a niece, Georgia Tennant, of Hot Springs, Va.; a nephew, Todd Marsh (Mary Sue), of Catlett, Va.; a great-niece, Reese Ann Marsh; two great-nephews, Robert E. and Bryan E. Tennant, of Millsboro, Va; a special friend, Beverly Deal, of Sanford; and finally, her beloved Ragdoll cat, Panda Bear (Pandy), currently residing with The Deal family in Sanford.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to or adopt from Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
