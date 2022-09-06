Nancy L. Weant

Nancy Lee Maples Weant, 92, of Southern Pines (formerly Salisbury and Charlotte), passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Born in Rocky Mount on Aug. 26, 1930, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, the late Lloyd Palmer Maples and Elsie Lee Patria Maples; husband, Robert A. Weant; and a brother, Willie Maples.
She is survived by sons, Drew Weant (wife Wendy), Worth Weant; daughter, Robin Weant (partner Kelia Coffey); grandchildren, Ginny, Katie, Bobby and Irie Weant; and brothers, Palmer Maples Jr., Adam Maples and Newsome Maples.
An avid and skilled golfer from an early age, Nancy was a medalist in the Carolina Junior Girls Golf Association at only 15 years old. She competed in local and national golf championships while earning her bachelor’s degree from UNC-Greensboro (Phys Ed). After moving to Charlotte, she worked as an assistant pro at the Charlotte Country Club and Queens College, where she taught modern dance and golf. It was here that she met her sweetheart, Bob Weant. The two married in 1957. Nancy won many tournament championship awards in her career, including events such as the Low Amatour-Betsy Rawls Peach Blossom Open, Spartanburg, S.C. (champion, age 17), quarter finalist in the National Intercollegiate Golf Championship, Ohio State, and finalist in the Ladies PGA National Open. She also published articles for Golf World Magazine. When she moved to the Pine Knolls community, she continued to make wonderful friends. She loved the staff there and her little blue cottage.
Nancy was a devout Christian and faithful member of churches wherever she lived. She served as an elder at Plaza Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte, and was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian, St. John’s Presbyterian, the United Methodist Church of Salisbury, and her beloved Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Southern Pines, where she was named Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2012. She also served as a two-term spiritual nurturer and coordinating lifetime member for Presbyterian Women. She sang in choirs, taught Sunday School and volunteered with numerous groups, including Manna. She loved her Circle 6 Sistas, Martha’s Friends and Bible studies.
Nancy was also a gifted poet, sharing her beautiful poetry, words and prayers with everyone she knew.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, or Tufts Archive at Given Memorial Library (www.giventufts.org).
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
