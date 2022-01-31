Nancy Kovach

Nancy L. Kovach ,"Nanny", 66 of Aberdeen, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with her loving family at her side, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.

She was born in Fort Lee, Va., on March 19, 1955, to Arthur and Mathilda Herman. Nancy spent most of her childhood living in various parts of Germany before moving to Fayetteville. Two days after graduating from Pine Forest High School, she married William "Rabbit" Kovach. In their 48 years together, they built their lives in New Jersey before permanently settling back in North Carolina.

Nancy was a very intelligent and tech savvy individual. Her professional career included positions in human resources for pharmaceutical companies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lucy Freeman. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill "Rabbit;” and sisters, Mary Grant and Sandy Kovach (Gary). Though she had no children of her own, she had a great deal of love for all of her nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and great- nephews. They looked up to her as a second mother and grandmother. She will forever be known as the "Hostess with the Mostest."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy Kovach to Hospice Foundation of First Health, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online donations may also be made.

