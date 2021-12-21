Nancy Gathel Lamonds Hinson went to join our Lord on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, while surrounded by her children and loved ones.
She was born at her paternal grandparents' home in Candor to Hulan Lamonds and Mary Parsons Lamonds. Gathel graduated in 1960 from Candor High School and was married the same year to her husband, Leon Robert Hinson "Bobby.” Together they had three children, Leon Robert Hinson Jr., Rodney Lee Hinson and Mary Elizabeth Hinson "Beth.”
Gathel began waitressing at 13 years old at Prevatte's Grill and then at the Starlight Grill, both in Candor, until she graduated. It was at Prevatte's Grill that she met a handsome soldier who told her, "I will be back." He came back and they were married on June 12, 1960.
Gathel and Bobby made their home in Jackson Springs to be closer to his family. A few years later, her parents bought a farm in Jackson Springs and brought her younger brother and sister to be closer to her.
Gathel had to work twice as hard as a parent because Bobby was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis when the children were quite young. She was faced with tremendous hardship to take care of her children and her husband, but she had work ethic and grit, which were instilled by her parents. She drove a school bus at West End Elementary School for 19 years and held down a part time job as a rural carrier at Jackson Springs Post Office in order to provide for her family and keep her husband at home. Gathel was proud that she worked every year from the age of 13 to the age of 66. After her husband's passing, she continued working part time at the post office for the rest of her career.
Gathel was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She loved Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member for over 50 years. She was known as being a great cook, with a specialty of cream pies. If she made pies for a church function, many members got their desserts first, as not to miss out on her pies.
Gathel was a tough survivor of cancer and all of her life's challenges. She strived to instill the same grit and determination in her children and all of her family. She was an honest example, who raised her children to respect God and country. She emulated the value of hard work and perseverance. Gathel spent much of her time cooking, visiting shut ins, and comforting bereaved families. She was known for sending cards to cheer people and receiving cards became her favorite gift.
Gathel is survived by her three children, Junior Hinson, Rodney Hinson (Ginger), and Beth Hinson (Keith Mabe); sister, Wanda Black (Junior); and brother ,Dwight Lamonds. Gathel had five grandchildren, Sabrina Quick (Josh), Leon Robert Hinson III "Tripp,” Shiloh Hinson, Abby Hinson, Baylee Hinson; as well as four great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, with the funeral in the sanctuary and the burial afterwards.
Memorials can be made to Jackson Springs Presbyterian Cemetery Fund.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Hinson.
